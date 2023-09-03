Elgethun Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Elgethun Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,175,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,131,000 after acquiring an additional 56,042 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 795,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,367,000 after acquiring an additional 33,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.75.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

