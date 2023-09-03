EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,249,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,041 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $103,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth about $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in EQT by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,409,000 after acquiring an additional 718,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EQT by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,769,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,420,000 after acquiring an additional 253,502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth about $163,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EQT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

