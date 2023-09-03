Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 153.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,118 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $7,835,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 46.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:EQNR opened at $31.60 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average is $29.29.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.