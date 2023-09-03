Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,324 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Etsy worth $21,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,987,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,987,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,872.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,423 shares of company stock valued at $8,789,447. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

Shares of ETSY opened at $74.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average is $96.14. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.28 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.03.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

