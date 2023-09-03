FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut FactSet Research Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $435.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $420.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.95. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

