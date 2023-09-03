Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Sells $12,910.95 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) EVP Brett Shirk sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $12,910.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,399.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, August 21st, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $131,880.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Brett Shirk sold 10,025 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,562.75.

On Thursday, July 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $126,350.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $116,760.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Brett Shirk sold 4,698 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $83,671.38.

Fastly Price Performance

FSLY stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.27. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $24.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 13,926.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 63.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 886.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fastly

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.