Financial Survey: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) & HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of HUYA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A HUYA -4.92% -2.58% -2.16%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA 0 0 0 0 N/A HUYA 1 3 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and HUYA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

HUYA has a consensus price target of $3.28, indicating a potential upside of 23.31%. Given HUYA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HUYA is more favorable than CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and HUYA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HUYA $1.34 billion 0.48 -$70.56 million ($0.23) -11.56

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HUYA.

Summary

HUYA beats CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through EVENTIM.Web and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for promotors through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access. This segment also operates kinoheld software for cinema operators; EVENTIM.fanSALE, a resale portal where customers sell event tickets to other customers; and online portals under various brands, such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and entradas.com. The Live Entertainment segment plans, prepares, and performs tours, events, and festivals, including music events and concerts, as well as markets music productions. This segment is also involved in the operation of venues. The company was formerly known as CTS EVENTIM AG and changed its name to CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in May 2014. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bremen, Germany.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

