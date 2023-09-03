First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of RH worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 93.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $610,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $610,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RH stock opened at $381.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $406.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of RH from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $330.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.20.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

