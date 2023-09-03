First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $8.34 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,292 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CAH. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $87.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.17. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.99 and a 52-week high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 202.02%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

