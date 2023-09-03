First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $9.34 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,222.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,268.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,377.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.