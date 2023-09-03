First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $9.35 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPN

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $129.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.16 and its 200-day moving average is $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.64.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.