First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $133.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $146.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

