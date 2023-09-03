First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 524 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $457.39 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.32 and a 1 year high of $463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $450.31 and a 200 day moving average of $401.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.43.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

