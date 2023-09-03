First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,594 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,594 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Henry Schein worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,133,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $299,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $1,689,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 16.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

