Frances Arnold Sells 230 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,846,056.08.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50.

On Thursday, June 29th, Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80.

GOOGL stock opened at $135.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $138.00. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

