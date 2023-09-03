Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-$2.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion. Genesco also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Genesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $33.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. Genesco has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $53.25.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.25 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort acquired 11,500 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $253,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,949. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Genesco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Genesco by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

Further Reading

