Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of decline of 2-4% to $2.304-2.352 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion. Genesco also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.00-$2.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Genesco Price Performance

GCO opened at $33.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. Genesco has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.04.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.38. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genesco

In related news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 60.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

