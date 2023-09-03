Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 299,043 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 9.72% of Glaukos worth $234,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Glaukos by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Glaukos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 17,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,168,070.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,290,313.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $3,298,035.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,716.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 17,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,168,070.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,290,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,191 shares of company stock valued at $12,794,202. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glaukos Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GKOS opened at $74.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $80.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

