Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,457 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

NYSE:GSBD opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.43%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 216.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

