Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,009 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $33,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $155,000. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 29.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 152.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBDC. Raymond James raised Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

