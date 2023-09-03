H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of H World Group worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HTHT. StockNews.com began coverage on H World Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

H World Group Stock Performance

H World Group stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 84.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $53.52.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

