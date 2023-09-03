H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of H World Group worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in H World Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in H World Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H World Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTHT. TheStreet upgraded H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 84.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $53.52.

H World Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.