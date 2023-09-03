Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 53,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 13.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.50 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

HCCI opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.09. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $47.98.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

