HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,226.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,158 shares of company stock worth $7,044,475. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $57.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

