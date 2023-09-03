HighTower Advisors LLC Has $10.22 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Nordson by 31.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 146,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Nordson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $245.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.69. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $253.40.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

