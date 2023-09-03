Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.61-$1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.96 billion-$12.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.46 billion. Hormel Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.61-1.67 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.20. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,252,000 after purchasing an additional 947,576 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,506,000 after purchasing an additional 868,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,835,000 after purchasing an additional 826,681 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

