Information Services Group, Inc. (III) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 28th

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.
Information Services Group has a payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.
Information Services Group Stock Down 2.1 %
III stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $247.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Insider Buying and Selling at Information Services Group
In other Information Services Group news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $261,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,697,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,739,603.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,697,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,739,603.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $32,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,256,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,282,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,439 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Information Services Group by 134.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Information Services Group by 104.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.
Information Services Group Company Profile
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Information Services Group
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.