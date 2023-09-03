iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on September 11th

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0486 per share on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06.

About iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF

The iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that tactically allocates 30\u002F70 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOK was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

