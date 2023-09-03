iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on September 11th

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2023

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOKGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0486 per share on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06.

About iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that tactically allocates 30\u002F70 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOK was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.