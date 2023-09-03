iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (LQDW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3879 per share on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:LQDW opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52.

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (LQDW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE LQD BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and writes one-month call options against the shares.

