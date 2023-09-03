iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (LQDW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3879 per share on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.
iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BATS:LQDW opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52.
iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.