iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on September 11th

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IYLD opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

About iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF

The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund tracks an index of fixed-income, equity, preferred stock and REIT ETFs with a focus on income production. IYLD was launched on Apr 5, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

