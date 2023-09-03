Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,175,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,131,000 after buying an additional 56,042 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 795,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,367,000 after buying an additional 33,309 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $160.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.50 and its 200-day moving average is $161.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.75.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

