KE (NYSE:BEKE) Releases Earnings Results

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KE had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. KE updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

KE Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65. KE has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.09, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356,352 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KE by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,600,000 after buying an additional 5,754,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,518,000 after buying an additional 2,330,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KE by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,370,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after buying an additional 841,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,105,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEKE shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. New Street Research initiated coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

