Korea Investment CORP Acquires 41,112 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,112 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth $2,645,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth $96,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 14.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth $2,966,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 2,488.1% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 190,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 183,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Price Performance

FTS opened at $39.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.18. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fortis

Fortis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.