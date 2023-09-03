Korea Investment CORP Buys 16,900 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in KE were worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KE by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in KE by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 54,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in KE by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KE by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after buying an additional 3,289,479 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BEKE shares. HSBC lifted their price target on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. New Street Research started coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

BEKE opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 84.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.99. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.80%. KE’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

