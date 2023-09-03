Korea Investment CORP Buys 17,627 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,578.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $189.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $157.28 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.22.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

