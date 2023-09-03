Korea Investment CORP Buys 7,290 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Domino’s Pizza worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 58.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,172.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $349.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.97.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $391.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $377.63 and a 200 day moving average of $337.90. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $409.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 427 shares of company stock worth $170,095. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

