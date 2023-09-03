Korea Investment CORP Buys New Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,233 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,968,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $6,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $204.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.63. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $1,565,939.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,033,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $1,565,939.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,033,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $452,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 203,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,233,057.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 359,328 shares of company stock worth $65,209,031. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

