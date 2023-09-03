Korea Investment CORP Cuts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,680 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $62.72 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.08.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.