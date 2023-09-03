Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,241 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,925,000 after buying an additional 176,565 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,734,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,306,000 after purchasing an additional 98,568 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,875,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,652,000 after purchasing an additional 619,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,477,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR stock opened at $132.11 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $133.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 102.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.07 and a 200-day moving average of $106.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.30%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

