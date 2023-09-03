Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,167 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 1,367.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,265 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $1,380,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $878,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,580.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,580.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $248.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.71.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

