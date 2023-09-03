Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,962 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7,777.8% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $76.23.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

