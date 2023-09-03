Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Insulet by 101,333.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $105,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,885,000 after acquiring an additional 143,753 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.33.

In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total value of $141,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,063 shares of company stock valued at $585,161 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $192.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.55 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

