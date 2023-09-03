Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 78.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.17. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.99 and a 1 year high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

