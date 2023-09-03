Korea Investment CORP Has $12.47 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of IDEX worth $12,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IDEX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,838,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in IDEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.92.

NYSE IEX opened at $228.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.96 and its 200-day moving average is $216.05. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $195.27 and a one year high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.12%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

