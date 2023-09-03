Korea Investment CORP Has $7.07 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

NYSE KNX opened at $55.24 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 7.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 17.72%.

In related news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $73,755.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,755. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

