Korea Investment CORP Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Globe Life worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 31.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $1,815,817.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,990 in the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.78.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley raised Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

