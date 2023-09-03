Korea Investment CORP Has $8.41 Million Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,949 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FERG. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 34.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 6,353.6% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $162.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $164.00.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 33.37%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

