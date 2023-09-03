Korea Investment CORP Has $8.42 Million Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168,977 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 120,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.46 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PCG. UBS Group raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

