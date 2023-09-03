Korea Investment CORP Has $8.45 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,241 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Edison International by 64.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average of $69.65. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

