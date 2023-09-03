Korea Investment CORP Has $8.48 Million Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in KE were worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter worth about $135,105,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of KE by 681.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 9,653,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KE by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754,923 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in KE by 232.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,610 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in KE by 63.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,347,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

KE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 84.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.80%. KE’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEKE. HSBC raised their price target on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. New Street Research began coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

